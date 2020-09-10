Coronavirus: Dumfries cluster involving healthcare settings identified Published duration 18 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

A cluster of coronavirus cases with links to healthcare settings have been identified in the Dumfries area.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway's public health teams are investigating the cluster and working with the locations which have been identified.

It said some of the locations were "healthcare settings".

Those who had close contact with a positive case are being contacted by the local Test and Protect team, the health board confirmed.

It added that it wanted to reassure patients attending healthcare settings that "high standards of infection control, with additional specific measures for Covid-19, are in place".

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus (including a cough, a fever, or a change or loss of taste and smell) should self isolate and book a test