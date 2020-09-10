Kendoon to Tongland overhead power line project seeks planning consent Published duration 23 minutes ago

image copyright SPEN image caption SPEN wants to replace ageing pylons across southern Scotland

A multi-million pound power line replacement project proposal has been submitted to the Scottish government.

SP Energy Networks (SPEN) is seeking permission to upgrade about 30 miles of its network between Kendoon and Tongland in Dumfries and Galloway.

A previous study ruled out using underground cabling through the area on the grounds of cost.

SPEN said the scheme was a "major investment" which would secure electricity supplies for years to come.

It has been consulting on the plans through southern Scotland for several years.

image caption The new power lines will stretch about 30 miles across southern Scotland

The original proposals would have seen the network replaced from Ayrshire, through Dumfries and Galloway and into Cumbria.

Those were scaled back after it was decided they were no longer cost effective.

Campaigners have argued that the revised proposals would hit tourism in a rural area and they pressed for the cables to be taken underground.

However, a study found that would have cost tens of millions of pounds more and SPEN decided to progress with the overhead lines.

It has now submitted its plans to the Scottish government with representations possible until the middle of November.