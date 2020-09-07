Divers clinging on to lobster pot marker near Eyemouth rescued
- 7 September 2020
Three divers have been rescued after clinging on to a lobster pot marker when they could not get back to shore.
Both Eyemouth RNLI lifeboats were sent to the scene of the incident at about 14:15 on Sunday.
The divers had got into difficulty just off Greenends Gully near Eyemouth and coastguard teams from Eyemouth, Berwick and Dunbar were also called out.
The trio were traced quickly and returned to shore with one of them transferred to a waiting ambulance.