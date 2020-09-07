Storm-hit A68 reopens to traffic after landslip

Image caption A landslip forced the closure of the road in August

A key route linking the Borders and Edinburgh that suffered a partial collapse in storms last month is to reopen to traffic on Monday.

Heavy rainfall caused the closure of the A68, near Fala in Midlothian, on 13 August, resulting in a 27-mile diversion for motorists.

About 5,000 tonnes of stone was needed to rebuild a 20-metre embankment that was washed away in the storm.

Bear Scotland said traffic lights would be in place to allow for final repairs.

However, they said these were expected to be removed later on this week.