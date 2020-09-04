Yousaf feared attack by 'keyboard warriors', court hears

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf has told a court how he feared an attack from a "keyboard warrior" amid claims he was racially abused on Twitter.

The politician said he was singled out by Stuart Smith, 63, following the Paris terror attacks in 2015.

The 35-year-old SNP MSP tweeted "#PrayForParis" and claimed he received an abusive reply from Mr Smith.

Mr Smith, from Gretna, denies behaving in a threatening or abusive manner aggravated by religious prejudice.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard a tweet directed to the justice secretary said "Humza Yousaf, good Scots name I am sure he is 90% backing muslim killers. Be having a whip round for terrorist families soon."

The tweet, which was accompanied with an account with a gun as its avatar, was posted from an account in Scotland.

Mr Yousaf told the court that he had been, "singled out because of his faith."

He added: "I did nothing but send out a public message supporting the victims and was on radio and media asserting my solidarity with the victims.

"It is unacceptable that I would be supporting these terrorists and collecting funds for them despite all the evidence to the contrary.

"To make that suggestion is hurtful and stressful to me."

'Keyboard warrior'

Mr Yousaf stated he could be found very easily and have his movements "telegraphed" by "keyboard warriors".

He said: "I can't say for certain every one is a keyboard warrior and one could cause me harm and that gives me fear getting a tweet from Scotland with a gun as an avatar."

The trial and evidence continues before Sheriff Sean Murphy QC.