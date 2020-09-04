Image copyright Russel Wills Image caption Contact tracing has centred on three businesses in the town

A total of 19 positive cases of Covid-19 have been identified in a cluster in the Borders.

It is a rise of four from previous figures for the Hawick outbreak which has been linked to three businesses.

NHS Borders said its test and protect team had been in contact with 186 people who had been given advice and were self-isolating.

Visiting to Hawick Community Hospital and care homes in the town remains temporarily suspended.

Image copyright Google Image caption Visiting is suspended temporarily at Hawick Community Hospital

"We recognise how difficult it is when the loved ones of patients and residents are unable to visit," a statement from NHS Borders said.

"However, the safety of residents, patients and staff is our highest priority.

"The position is reviewed regularly and restrictions will be lifted as soon as possible."

The outbreak was first reported more than a week ago and three businesses - a Morrisons supermarket, the Trinity Bar and Baguette & Go have been at the centre of contact tracing.

NHS Borders said the risk of catching the virus in the town remained low.

Mobile testing units will be in place in Hawick and Galashiels from Saturday to Wednesday.