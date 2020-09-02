Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The remains were found during work to upgrade the ramparts wall

Human remains, thought to date back at least 200 years, have been unearthed during repair work at a Borders abbey.

The discovery of two skeletons was made during the refurbishment of the ramparts wall near Jedburgh Abbey.

An archaeological team is now examining and recording the remains before they are removed from the site for more detailed analysis.

Jedburgh Abbey is a ruined Augustinian Abbey, which was founded in the 12th Century.

Image copyright Jennifer Petrie Image caption The work near the abbey is part of wider efforts to regenerate the town

Deirdre Cameron, senior casework officer at Historic Environment Scotland, said: "We are working closely with SBC following this discovery close to Jedburgh Abbey to ensure that this excavation and investigation is handled sensitively and respectfully."

Some alterations to the layout of the proposed work is now being considered to limit any further disturbance.

Scottish Borders Council is currently carrying out the work to carefully rebuild and strengthen the area.

The council said any impact on the timescale for the project would be communicated to the community in due course.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption Future work will aim to reduce the risk of disturbing more remains

SBC's Simon Mountford said: "Following this discovery, work has been able to continue in other areas of the site.

"However, we are now considering how we can minimise the risk of potentially disturbing more remains as the project progresses."

The refurbishment is part of a wider programme of work to help regenerate and enhance Jedburgh town centre.