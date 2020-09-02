Image caption James Craig has been allowed to take his case to the Supreme Court

A man wanted in the US for allegedly masterminding a shares scam has been allowed to take his bid to stay in Scotland to the UK's highest court.

James Craig, 66, is accused of using Twitter to distort prices of firms on the Nasdaq exchange in January 2013.

He lost a legal bid to avoid extradition to the US to face criminal charges in July last year.

However, he has now been given permission to take his case to the UK Supreme Court.

Human rights

It comes after Mr Craig, of Dunragit, near Stranraer, lost another legal battle in June at the Court of Criminal Appeal against extradition.

His lawyers had argued that his human rights would be breached if the extradition was to go ahead.

A virtual hearing last month was told the matter should now be considered by Supreme Court judges.

In a short statement, the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service confirmed permission to appeal to the Supreme Court had now been granted.

It added that it had been allowed only on the argument over the interpretation of article eight of the European Convention on Human Rights - the right to a private and family life without government interference.