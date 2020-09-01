Image copyright Bear Scotland Image caption Work has made "excellent progress" on repairing the A68

A key route linking the Borders and Edinburgh which has been shut by a landslip is on course to open early next week.

Heavy rainfall caused the closure of the A68, near Fala in Midlothian, last month.

Bear Scotland said it had made "excellent progress" on work to the collapsed embankment.

The carriageway is now being reinstated along with drainage, kerbing and safety barriers.

Andy Thompson, Bear Scotland's representative for the south east, said they were confident the route could reopen by early next week.

"We're very aware of the impact that this closure has had on road users and local communities and have been doing everything in our power to get these repairs completed safely as soon as possible," he said.

"I'd like to thank everyone for their patience while we complete the final phase of the works."