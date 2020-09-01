Image copyright Graeme Yuill Image caption The Eyemouth harbour plans are linked to a major wind farm off the Fife coast

Plans for an operations and maintenance base in the Borders - linked to a major wind farm off the Fife coast - are being recommended for approval.

The Eyemouth harbour facility, connected to the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) scheme, would create about 40 jobs.

It would house office, warehousing and staff welfare facilities required once the wind farm is constructed.

Twenty members of the public have opposed the plan but Scottish Borders Council is being advised to approve it.

NnG is one of Scotland's biggest renewable energy projects and once completed will provide power for 375,000 homes.

Tourist impact

The Eyemouth harbour base was part of contracts announced towards the end of last year.

It was earmarked as a preferred supplier for maintenance work on the project.

A report to the council highlighted some concerns from the public, including its potential impact on tourism.

However, it added that the development would help sustain the harbour financially for the long-term.

The scheme is being recommended for approval with a string of conditions attached.