Image caption A deep clean of the Morrisons store in Hawick has been carried out

None of the cases in a Covid-19 outbreak in the Borders is causing any clinical concern, the health board has confirmed.

NHS Borders said at the weekend that the total number of people involved in the Hawick cluster had risen to 13.

The latest cases are understood to involve staff at the local Morrisons supermarket.

Scottish Borders Council helped with a deep clean of the store to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

In addition to the supermarket, two other local businesses - the Trinity Bar and Baguette & Go - have been at the centre of contact tracing efforts.

NHS Borders said the risk of catching the virus in the town was low but asked people to remain "extra vigilant".

In light of the increase in cases, visiting to Hawick Community Hospital and care homes in Hawick has been temporarily suspended.

The health board said the step had been taken as a precaution to protect more vulnerable members of the community.