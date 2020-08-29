Image copyright Google Image caption Derek Roscoe was injured while riding on the A710 near Southerness on Tuesday evening

A cyclist who died after he was found seriously injured on a road in Dumfries and Galloway road has been named by police.

Derek Roscoe, 79, was discovered lying on the A710 at Southerness on Tuesday. He was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, where he died.

The circumstances are unclear, but Mr Roscoe, from Kirkbean, was riding on the road at about 20.15.

Police have asked witnesses to come forward with any information.

Sgt Leigh McCulloch, of Dumfries and Galloway Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Roscoe's family at this sad time. I would ask that the media respect their privacy at this difficult time.

"Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the cyclist on the road or have any information that could assist with our inquiries to get in touch."