Image caption The Morrisons supermarket in Hawick is one site at the centre of contact tracing efforts

Four more Covid-19 cases have been detected in an outbreak in the Scottish Borders.

Eleven people have now tested positive in the Hawick outbreak, which has been linked to three businesses in the town.

Morrisons supermarket, the Trinity Bar and Baguette & Go are at the centre of contact tracing efforts by an NHS Borders test and protect team.

The health board said none of the new cases were "causing any clinical concern".

Close contacts of those who have received a positive test are being advised to isolate and to book a test if they experience symptoms.

NHS Borders said test and protect staff are continuing to contact anyone who may be affected.