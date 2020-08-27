Image caption Work building up the embankment on the A68 is ongoing

Road network chiefs have said they remain on course to fix a "very large hole" in the A68 by early September.

Heavy rainfall caused the closure of the route, near Fala in Midlothian, earlier this month.

Since then, drivers have faced a significant diversion on the key road linking the Borders and Edinburgh.

Bear Scotland's network manager Tommy Deans said it expected to meet its reopening target and only "severe weather" would stop the work.

Image caption A landslip forced the closure of the road earlier this month

He outlined the scale of the operation facing the workers on site.

"Half of the carriageway was taken away and that meant that we couldn't run any vehicles - even on the lane that remained," he said.

"We have spent the last two weeks building up the embankment, working with utilities to get their cables moved out of the way and we are gradually getting that embankment back into a safe condition.

"It is a very large hole. Five thousand tonnes of material has got to go back in to rebuild this, that's a substantial amount of material."

Image caption Tommy Deans said getting equipment to the site had been a challenge

However, he said the company had learned from previous incidents how to carry out the repairs.

"We will just deal with whatever is thrown at us," he said.

"If an embankment goes down anywhere, we will get that fixed.

"We have obviously been through quite a lot of these situations and we will use our experience that we have gained there to do this as quickly and as safely as possible."

Image copyright Bear Scotland Image caption Despite further bad weather it is hoped the road can reopen in early September

Mr Deans said the "very difficult" site access had not helped operations.

"First of all we had to make sure that we had a safe access in for the equipment that has got to go down there," he explained.

"There is some large equipment to go down to move the material.

"We have also got to bring in that stone. You could bring 20 tonnes in on a lorry - but 5,000 tonnes is a lot of lorries."

Image copyright Bear Scotland Image caption Once the embankment work is done the carriageway will be rebuilt

After that, the carriageway will be rebuilt, along with other items such as drainage and safety fencing.

"We expect to open in early September," Mr Deans said.

"We are actually in the phase now where we are completing the embankment and once that is done we should be able to start giving some better indication on an actual opening date.

"As long as it isn't severe weather we can keep working."

