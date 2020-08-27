Image copyright SFRS Image caption Gale Coates said despite the incident she would not hesitate to encourage others into the service

A firefighting mum has recalled how her "heart stopped" when she attended a fireball car crash - and learned her own son was involved.

Watch Commander Gale Coates was called out to reports of a vehicle on fire at Ayton near Eyemouth in December 2008.

As her crew battled the flames she set about trying to find the driver when a familiar voice said: "Hiya mum."

Daniel - who was 18 at the time - was unhurt, but Ms Coates said "time stopped" when she heard his voice.

Image copyright SFRS Image caption The car was already a ball of flames by the time fire crews arrived

Gale Coates recalled the experience as part of a drive to encourage others to become retained firefighters.

She has amassed 27 years' experience as a firefighter in her local Eyemouth area.

'Ball of flames'

She said that in the course of her work she had "learned a lot" about herself.

On the day of the incident involving her son, Ms Coates said the alert came in at about 17:00 and referred to an accident on an unlit stretch of road on the B6355.

"It's really unusual to turn up to a road traffic collision incident where the car is already a ball of flames," said Ms Coates.

"The car was that bad that it was impossible to tell what type of car it was or read its registration."

Image copyright SFRS Image caption Ms Coates said her family had learned a lot about her work on the day of the accident

She then approached a group of bystanders to ask who the driver was, which was when her son stepped forward.

"He was thankfully uninjured," she recalled.

"It was nonetheless a frightening reality for me and I think it really made him realise why I missed his birthday party when he was five - to help protect our community."

Ms Coates said satisfaction was the biggest thing she got from her job, but added: "Although there are times where you might not have been able to save someone, you can still help prevent something from potentially becoming even worse."