Eyemouth firefighting mum called out to own son's crash
A firefighting mum has recalled how her "heart stopped" when she attended a fireball car crash - and learned her own son was involved.
Watch Commander Gale Coates was called out to reports of a vehicle on fire at Ayton near Eyemouth in December 2008.
As her crew battled the flames she set about trying to find the driver when a familiar voice said: "Hiya mum."
Daniel - who was 18 at the time - was unhurt, but Ms Coates said "time stopped" when she heard his voice.
Gale Coates recalled the experience as part of a drive to encourage others to become retained firefighters.
She has amassed 27 years' experience as a firefighter in her local Eyemouth area.
'Ball of flames'
She said that in the course of her work she had "learned a lot" about herself.
On the day of the incident involving her son, Ms Coates said the alert came in at about 17:00 and referred to an accident on an unlit stretch of road on the B6355.
"It's really unusual to turn up to a road traffic collision incident where the car is already a ball of flames," said Ms Coates.
"The car was that bad that it was impossible to tell what type of car it was or read its registration."
She then approached a group of bystanders to ask who the driver was, which was when her son stepped forward.
"He was thankfully uninjured," she recalled.
"It was nonetheless a frightening reality for me and I think it really made him realise why I missed his birthday party when he was five - to help protect our community."
Ms Coates said satisfaction was the biggest thing she got from her job, but added: "Although there are times where you might not have been able to save someone, you can still help prevent something from potentially becoming even worse."