Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A710 near Southerness on Tuesday evening

A 79-year-old cyclist has died in hospital after being found seriously injured on a south of Scotland road.

The accident happened on the A710 Dumfries to Dalbeattie road near Southerness at 20:15 on Tuesday.

The pensioner was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary where he later died.

Police are trying to trace the driver of a dark coloured BMW which was seen in the area shortly before the cyclist was found.

Sgt Bob McNay said: "Our thoughts go out to the family and friends affected by this incident.

"Inquiries continue and we are appealing to anyone who can assist us in establishing the full circumstances surrounding this.

"I would ask that if you noticed a cyclist on this road or have any information that could help with our inquiries that you get in touch with police."

Anyone with dashcam footage has also been asked to come forward.