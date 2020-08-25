Image copyright Google

Health officials are dealing with an outbreak of coronavirus in the Scottish Borders.

Seven people have tested positive for the virus and the cases have been linked to three businesses in Hawick.

Morrisons supermarket, the Trinity Bar and Baguette & Go are at the centre of contact tracing efforts.

Close contacts of those who have received a positive test are being advised to isolate and to book a test if they experience symptoms.

NHS Borders health protection team said all close contacts of the positive case linked to Morrisons have been contacted and given advice.

The health board's test and protect team is contacting customers of the Trinity Bar who may be affected.

Mobile testing unit

And people who visited Baguette & Go last Thursday and Friday are asked to be "extra vigilant" though the risk of catching the virus at the shop was low.

In a statement, NHS Borders said the co-operation of all the businesses had been "excellent and we thank them for this".

They added that people who book a test in Hawick may be asked to go to Galashiels to take the test.

However plans are in place to set up a mobile testing unit in Hawick later in the week.

NHS Borders said children should go to school as normal except if they are displaying symptoms of the virus - a new and persistent cough, a temperature and/or a loss or change in taste of smell.

They should also stay away from school if anyone in their household has symptoms.