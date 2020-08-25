Image copyright Scottish SPCA Image caption The dogs were found on or near the road in the Borders

The Scottish SPCA has issued an appeal for information after 10 dogs were found on the A68 near Jedburgh.

It said some of the animals were roaming loose, while others had been shut inside a derelict building.

The charity was alerted to the incident on Sunday after the dogs were contained by staff at the Arthurshiel Rescue Centre in nearby St Boswells.

It said the dogs were in an "appalling condition" and is seeking help in tracing the owners.

Image copyright Scottish SPCA Image caption The Scottish SPCA is trying to find out how the dogs came to be in the area

Scottish SPCA inspector Jenny Scott said: "They are so matted that at present it's difficult to tell exactly what breed they are but we think they are some sort of poodle cross.

"The dogs were also filthy and emaciated.

"They are nervous around humans and don't know how to walk on leads."

Anyone with information on who the animals belong to and how they came to be in the area has been asked to contact the Scottish SPCA.