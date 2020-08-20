Image copyright BEAR Scotland Image caption Work is said to be progressing well at the site

A key route linking the Borders to Edinburgh, which has been shut by a landslide, should reopen in early September.

Heavy rainfall caused the closure of the A68, near Fala in Midlothian, earlier this month.

Bear Scotland said it hoped to have the road reopened in a few weeks "barring further severe weather or unforeseen issues".

It said it had already made "good progress" in the first phase of work.

There have previously been calls for an urgent timetable for repairs to the "vital" route.

Image copyright BEAR Scotland Image caption It is hoped the route can reopen in early September

Drivers currently face a lengthy diversion.

It is hoped that could be removed within a matter of weeks after three phases of work.

"We've already made good progress on the first phase stabilising the site, diverting utilities and putting down initial layers of stone," said Andy Thompson of Bear Scotland.

"In the second phase we will complete the 5,000-tonne rock infill to bring the collapsed embankment up to road level.

"The final phase is to complete the rebuild of the road itself, including reinstatement of the roadside barrier, drainage and lining."