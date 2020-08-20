Image copyright Richard Webb Image caption The site near Beattock has been in operation since the late 1980s

Proposals to extract peat from a site in Dumfries and Galloway should be rejected because of fears about its impact on climate change.

Council officials said plans by Everris to remove peat from Lochwood Moss were incompatible with government targets.

The company, which provides peat to grow salad and fruit products, wants to extract from the site until 2030.

Peatlands have been identified as key to climate targets because of their potential carbon storing properties.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency said that such sites across Scotland could play a key role in meeting the government's target of net zero emissions by 2045.

Lochwood Moss has been used for peat extraction since the late 1980s.

Everris, who want to extend their current licence to extract peat from the site for another 10 years, said the impact on carbon levels of continuing to operate at the location would be negligible.

The company said its operation was "important to the UK food chain"

The company also said there was nothing in current Scottish planning policy to prohibit peat extraction.

It added that there was no "inevitable release" of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere from peat harvesting and "certainly not in large quantities".

However, Dumfries and Galloway Council planning officers said the project went against the local development plan, which aimed to support sustainable development including the reduction of greenhouse gases.

They said it conflicted with the local authority's climate emergency declaration and have recommended councillors refuse the application.