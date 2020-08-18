Image copyright Friends of Broughton House Image caption A campaign had called for the house to reopen as soon as possible

An artist's home and garden which it was feared might stay closed until next year are to reopen from this month.

Broughton House in Kirkcudbright was home to EA Hornel - one of the group known as the Glasgow Boys - from 1901.

The Friends of Broughton House had raised concerns that it might not open until 2021, or even the following year.

However, the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) has now confirmed the garden will open again this month and the house from 6 September.

Image copyright Friends of Broughton House Image caption The gardens will reopen later this month

The move comes after the charity was awarded £3.8m by the Scottish government.

The money is designed to help it recover from the impact of Covid-19.

NTS confirmed that four posts were being made redundant at Broughton but two new permanent ones were being created.

It said "every effort" would be made to find alternative employment for staff who did not have new positions.