Image caption The multi-million pound campus shut on safety grounds shortly after it opened

A council incurred no cost from the closure of its brand new £28m schools campus on safety grounds.

The North West Community Campus opened in August 2018 but was shut following a series of incidents - including a child being struck by a smart board.

The Dumfries site closed in September that year and pupils did not return until April 2019.

Dumfries and Galloway Council said it had been able to recoup all costs of the closure through its contract.

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption A range of issues were discovered in the building

A BBC Freedom of Information request asked for a breakdown of the financial impact of shutting the building.

Pupils had to be transported to other schools and other buildings were put back into use.

The local authority initially declined to reveal any details but it has now confirmed it did not incur any extra cost.

It used procedures which allow a client to pay less than the amount previously agreed by setting out their basis for doing so.

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption Pupils were kept off the campus for more than six months

In a short statement, the council said: "Due to the council issuing pay less notices through the normal certification and payment mechanism, the closure of North West Community Campus has not incurred any cost to the council."

It said that meant it had not had to take any further steps against contractors, Graham.

"As the council was able to recoup all costs through the contract there were no legal proceedings against the contractor," a spokesman said.