Image caption The road has been shut since a landslide last week

Transport Scotland has said it faces a number of "technical challenges" in order to reopen the A68 between the Borders and Edinburgh.

The route was shut last week due to after heavy rainfall and a landslide near Fala in Midlothian.

MSP Rachael Hamilton called for an "urgent timetable" for repairs to the "vital arterial route".

Transport Scotland said enabling work had already started and it would deliver a timescale "in due course".

"Until then we are grateful for the public's patience and understanding and will endeavour to get the road opened as soon as possible," a spokesman said.

"Recent events are a sharp reminder of the need to adapt our transport network to the effects of severe weather."

Ms Hamilton, who represents Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire, said reopening the route should be a priority.

"Residents and businesses, including my constituents, along the route will have to suffer weeks of delays and diversions before things return to normal," she said.

"We need Transport Scotland to give reassurances that work will begin very soon to repair this important trunk road into the Borders."