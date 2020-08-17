South Scotland

Eyemouth fishing boat sinks after netting giant boulder

  • 17 August 2020

A Borders fishing boat sank after landing a large boulder onto the deck in its nets.

The Eyemouth-based vessel got into difficulties on Sunday afternoon about 18 miles out to sea.

The two-man crew managed to get into a life raft as their boat started to sink.

The men - who were unhurt - were rescued in an operation involving Tynemouth's lifeboat as well as the coastguard and its helicopter.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites