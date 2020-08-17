Eyemouth fishing boat sinks after netting giant boulder
17 August 2020
A Borders fishing boat sank after landing a large boulder onto the deck in its nets.
The Eyemouth-based vessel got into difficulties on Sunday afternoon about 18 miles out to sea.
The two-man crew managed to get into a life raft as their boat started to sink.
The men - who were unhurt - were rescued in an operation involving Tynemouth's lifeboat as well as the coastguard and its helicopter.