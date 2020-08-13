Image copyright Getty Images

A south of Scotland firm has secured a £53m personal protective equipment (PPE) contract which promises to create 200 new jobs.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the deal would see Dumfriesshire-based Alpha Solway supply NHS Scotland.

It will provide 232 million surgical masks, six million respirator masks and two million visors.

Ms Sturgeon said it was an important step in ensuring secure supplies of PPE for the "foreseeable future".

She said the order was expected to meet the needs of the health and social care sector in relation to surgical masks and visors between now and next summer.

'Positive signals'

Alpha Solway director Steven Binnie said the Annan-based company - part of the Globus Group - was "proud" to be awarded the order at an "incredibly challenging" time.

"We are also delighted to announce that it allows us to create 200 new jobs," he said.

"NHS Scotland's commitment to purchase critical PPE equipment from local manufacturers sends positive signals to businesses such as ours and gives us the confidence to continue investing in the local area.

"It enables us to do more in the fight against the impact of Covid-19, but in a way that lays positive, sustainable foundations for the future."