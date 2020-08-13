Image copyright Wanlockhead Community Trust Image caption Residents were balloted this week on plans for the community buyout

Residents of Scotland's highest village have voted in favour of plans for a community buyout.

They were balloted over a bid to take ownership of nearly 4,000 acres of land at Wanlockhead in Dumfries and Galloway.

The ground surrounding the village is currently owned by the Buccleuch group.

Just over 55% of those who voted backed the buyout, with 69 in favour and 55 against. More than 80% of those eligible to vote took part.

Wanlockhead Community Trust (WCT) said it had developed the buyout bid to secure a "sustainable future" for the area.

Image copyright Wanlockhead Community Trust Image caption The Mennock Pass is seen as one of the attractions of the area

It is also hoped that the bid can boost local employment opportunities.

Lincoln Richford, who chairs the trust, said: "We have the Southern Upland Way coming through the village, we have Scotland's most southerly ski slope, we have the beautiful Mennock Pass which is a popular place for campers.

"All these things are already there, a buyout would enable the village to expand and control some of these areas."

'One job'

He added: "At the moment there is one job in the village - a shepherdess - apart from that there is nothing.

"So young people either have to have an ability to work from home or they have to leave the community.

"We would be hoping to produce some jobs for people to work locally."

Image copyright Wanlockhead Community Trust Image caption It is hoped the buyout could help create more jobs in the village

The next stage will be to apply to the Scottish Land Fund and other foundations to raise the financial support needed for the buyout.

Mr Richford said a lot of work had gone into the plans.

"We have published a 50-odd page feasibility study which outlines lots of ideas of what can be done," he said.

"The ideas are mostly based around tourism where Wanlockhead is well-suited."

Image copyright Wanlockhead Community Trust Image caption Mr Richford said other similar ventures in other parts of the country had created a "better community"

Buccleuch described the vote as an "important step" in the process towards a buyout.

It said it would continue its dialogue with the trust which had been "constructive throughout".

Image copyright Wanlockhead Community Trust Image caption More affordable housing could be built as part of the plans

