Image copyright Scottish SPCA Image caption The dying puppies were found abandoned in Lockerbie

Two dying puppies have been found abandoned at the side of a road.

The Scottish SPCA said the discovery - in Lockerbie earlier this month - was thought to be linked to illegal trade coming via Cairnryan.

It said that one of the young spaniels had died while the other was euthanised under veterinary advice.

The organisation said the incident highlighted the "real cost" of the puppy trade and asked anyone with information to contact them.

The dying animals - thought to have come from a puppy farm - were found by a member of the public on 6 August.

'Left to die'

It follows recent seizures of dogs by officers from the Scottish SPCA's special investigations unit at Cairnryan.

A special investigations inspector, who cannot be named due to undercover operations, said: "Due to the circumstances in which these young spaniels were found, we suspect they may have come from the Cairnryan port as part of the illegal puppy trade.

"In the past we have come across similar cases such as this where any puppies who fall ill on the journey are simply discarded and left to die."

The Scottish SPCA said the dogs should have still been with their mother and littermates.

"Instead they were left to die alone and afraid at the side of the road," the inspector added.

"This is the true cost of the puppy trade.

"We cannot stress this enough: the supply for badly-bred puppies will only disappear if public demand stops."