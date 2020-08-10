Historic sites ready to welcome visitors again
A dozen visitor attractions across Scotland will reopen this month after being shut due to coronavirus.
Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said it hoped another 10 ticketed sites could follow in September.
The move follows the reopening of Edinburgh Castle, Stirling Castle and Urquhart Castle.
New safety measures have been put in place at all the sites with cash payments no longer accepted and one-way systems at some locations.
The timetable for reopening is:
17 August - Blackness Castle
19 August - Inchcolm Abbey, Huntly Castle and Melrose Abbey
21 August - Elgin Cathedral and Caerlaverock Castle
26 August - Doune Castle, Dunstaffnage Castle and Linlithgow Palace
28 August - Skara Brae, Tantallon Castle and Glasgow Cathedral.
Chief executive Alex Paterson said: "We hope the reopening of these iconic sites will help to further demonstrate that Scotland's tourism industry is open for business.
"We thank everyone who has already helped kick start the tourism industry by visiting Edinburgh, Stirling and Urquhart castles since they reopened at the beginning of this month."
