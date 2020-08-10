Historic sites ready to welcome visitors again

Image copyright Historic Environment Scotland Image caption Caerlaverock Castle is one of the attractions opening later this month

A dozen visitor attractions across Scotland will reopen this month after being shut due to coronavirus.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said it hoped another 10 ticketed sites could follow in September.

The move follows the reopening of Edinburgh Castle, Stirling Castle and Urquhart Castle.

New safety measures have been put in place at all the sites with cash payments no longer accepted and one-way systems at some locations.

Image caption An opening date has also been set for Melrose Abbey

The timetable for reopening is:

17 August - Blackness Castle

19 August - Inchcolm Abbey, Huntly Castle and Melrose Abbey

21 August - Elgin Cathedral and Caerlaverock Castle

26 August - Doune Castle, Dunstaffnage Castle and Linlithgow Palace

28 August - Skara Brae, Tantallon Castle and Glasgow Cathedral.

Chief executive Alex Paterson said: "We hope the reopening of these iconic sites will help to further demonstrate that Scotland's tourism industry is open for business.

"We thank everyone who has already helped kick start the tourism industry by visiting Edinburgh, Stirling and Urquhart castles since they reopened at the beginning of this month."

Image copyright MJ Richardson Image caption Blackness Castle will be the first of the sites to reopen

Image copyright Mike Pennington Image caption Inchcolm Abbey will welcome visitors from 19 August

Image copyright Bill Harrison Image caption HES said the reopening of sites like Huntly Castle showed the tourism industry was "open for business"

Image copyright Colin Park Image caption Elgin Cathedral - like the other sites - has been closed to visitors for months

