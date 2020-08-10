Image copyright Eyemouth RNLI

A walker has been rescued after getting stranded while out on the Scottish Borders coast.

The Eyemouth RNLI inshore lifeboat was sent out to the incident at about 14:30 on Sunday.

The walker called out the emergency services after getting into difficulties.

The lifeboat arrived on the scene quickly and the crew was able to safely recover the girl involved who was then reunited with their family.

Image copyright RNLI Eyemouth

It was the second callout for the inshore boat over the weekend.

A crew was also sent out to help a casualty who had fallen and injured his head on Saturday afternoon at about 16:30.