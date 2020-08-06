Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A75 near Annan on Wednesday afternoon

A woman has died after a crash involving two cars on the A75 in the south of Scotland.

The 55-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, near Annan, after the crash involving her white Nissan Qashqai and a grey Volkswagen Golf.

Police said the incident happened at about 16:20 on Wednesday.

The driver of the Golf - a 52-year-old man - was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital, where his condition is described as "serious".

Sgt Lloyd Caven said: "Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of those involved with this tragic incident.

"Our inquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances surrounding the crash and we would ask that if anyone was in the area at the time of the incident that they contact officers.

"I would also ask that if anyone has any possible dashcam footage of the area to get in touch with police."