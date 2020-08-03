Image copyright Getty Images

Routine eye care, breast cancer screening and counselling support groups are among the services resuming as coronavirus restrictions ease.

The relaxation is part of the Scottish government's route map out of lockdown in the wake of the pandemic.

Other changes scheduled for Monday will see rules relaxed on outdoor sports coaching.

It comes after shielding was paused at the weekend for people considered more vulnerable to Covid-19.

The latest changes mean routine eye care services can be provided within community optometry practices and in patients' own homes from Monday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sports coaches are now able to meet with groups of more than four households at a time

The breast cancer screening programme - which was paused in March - will see anyone not given an appointment because of the lockdown, receive a letter in the coming weeks.

Non-NHS drug and alcohol support groups will also be able to provide essential services, following relevant guidance and with physical distancing.

For sports coaches, they will now be able to meet with groups of more than four households at a time, although in-door sport facilities will remain closed.