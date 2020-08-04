Image copyright Google Image caption The company said it would create 100 jobs over the next 18 months in Selkirk

An Edinburgh-based energy supplier has said it will create 100 new jobs with an expansion into the Borders.

People's Energy said it had plans for further recruitment at Ettrick Riverside in Selkirk in due course.

Prof Russell Griggs, who chairs South of Scotland Enterprise, described it as "fantastic news" for the community.

People's Energy chief executive David Pike said the area had a "highly talented" work force and the jobs would be created over the next 18 months.

"The Borders has a fantastic reputation for high-quality customer service and expertise in the energy sector and I see this as a much-needed boost for Selkirk, and the wider south of Scotland economy," Prof Griggs said.

"As we start to move through the route-map out of the Covid-19 crisis, the creation of job opportunities for local people will be an invaluable contribution in rebuilding our communities and businesses."

'Especially pleased'

Mr Pike said the social enterprise was "especially pleased" to be creating local employment at a time when many jobs were being lost.

"We're the only community interest company energy supplier in the UK, dedicated to ending fuel poverty, rather than profiteering," he said.

"We're green and ethical and always put people and the planet first.

"We'll deliver secure employment for a minimum of 100 people initially and we expect to create more jobs in the future."

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said he was delighted People's Energy had chosen Selkirk as the base for its new offices.

"The Scottish government is committed to attracting new businesses to the region and developing the south of Scotland's economy to its full potential," he said.