Wind farm 'would not respect' Galloway Hills

Image copyright Reuters

A council is being advised to object to plans for a wind farm in the Galloway Hills as they "would not respect" the area's "special qualities".

Developers want to construct 17 turbines at Shepherd's Rig near Carsphairn.

A report to Dumfries and Galloway Council has advised the local authority to raise an objection to the Infinergy project.

The final decision on the scheme will lie with the Scottish government.

Proposals for the area first emerged seven years ago when the company was looking at the possibility of up to 45 turbines.

Financial contribution

They have been scaled back with an application now submitted for less than half the original number.

Developers say it could contribute more than £16m to the local economy during construction, plus a community fund of nearly £800,000 during every year of operation.

However, a report to councillors said the benefits would not outweigh the impact on an area that already has more than 400 turbines within 12 miles (20km) of the site.

It said the scheme was located in a landscape "incapable of accommodating the development without an unacceptable level of significant and adverse detrimental landscape and visual impacts".