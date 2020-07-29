Image copyright Google Image caption The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the A68 in the Borders

A 72-year-old man has been killed in a motorcycle crash on the A68 near the Scotland-England border.

The accident - involving his Honda bike and a Renault Trafic van - happened near Carter Bar in the Scottish Borders shortly after 16:10 on Tuesday.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and the road was shut for several hours while investigations were carried out.

Anyone who witnessed the incident has been asked to come forward.

Insp Brenda Sinclair said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this time.

"We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone with information who has not already spoken to police to make contact."