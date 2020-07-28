Image copyright Galbraith Image caption The site in the Borders is home to a number of large businesses

A major Borders business park has changed hands in an £8.6m deal.

The Galabank site in Galashiels has been sold by Edinburgh-based Abercastle Investments to London property fund M7 Real Estate.

The site is home to a number of businesses including pharmaceutical firm Kyowa Kirin.

Property consultancy Galbraith, which oversaw the deal, said the park had attracted "good interest" due to its central location in the Borders.

"It is a clear example of continued investor appetite for well-presented investments with ongoing asset management potential, even in these unprecedented times," said the firm's Jamie Thain.