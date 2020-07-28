Borderlands investment 'delayed until end of year'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Borderlands deal covers five different council areas

The final signing of a multi-million pound investment agreement for southern Scotland and northern England has been delayed until the end of the year.

The Scottish and UK governments have confirmed £350m towards the Borderlands growth deal.

Five cross-border councils have agreed to top that up with £45m between them.

It had been hoped the final deal could be agreed earlier this year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic it will not now happen until later in 2020.

A report to Dumfries and Galloway Council - involved along with the Scottish Borders, Northumberland, Cumbria and Carlisle City local authorities - confirmed the delay.

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption The deal will look at taking the Borders Railway on beyond Tweedbank

"Work has continued throughout this year on developing the business cases required to progress to final deal despite the challenges that partners have faced due to the current Covid-19 crisis," said the report to the Dumfries and Galloway authority.

"It is anticipated that the signing of the final deal will be delayed until the end of this calendar year due to resources being redeployed to other tasks in partner organisations and in both governments."

The report stressed that the commitment of both governments to the deal had been re-affirmed earlier this year.

It is hoped the investment package can deliver more than 5,000 jobs across the area involved.

Among its key aims is a study to look at extending the Borders Railway beyond Tweedbank to Carlisle.

Other projects include Carlisle Station Gateway, Chapelcross Energy Park near Annan, Berwick Theatre and Conference Centre and The Mountain Bike Innovation Centre in the Borders.