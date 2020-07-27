Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A1 near Grantshouse in the Borders

A man who admitted causing the death of his sister in a crash on the A1 has walked free from court.

Fayyadh Alkhaeriji, 23, from Saudi Arabia, was driving a Mercedes Vito which hit an HGV near Grantshouse in the Borders in August 2016.

His 20-year-old sister Alwedad Alkhaeriji was flung out of the people carrier, suffering fatal injuries

He was admonished at the High Court in Glasgow and banned from driving for three years and nine months.

Alkhaeriji's aunt and an eight-year-old boy were also hurt in the crash after his drifted onto the wrong side of the road.

Spared jail

Alkhaeriji had earlier pled guilty to a charge of causing death by careless driving.

Lord Matthews spared him jail saying that the offence was at the bottom end of the scale.

"This has been hanging over you for four years and you have to live each day with the fact you killed your sister," he said.

The court heard that Alkhaeriji had been studying at the Mackenzie School of Language in Edinburgh.

His father had hired the Mercedes, but Alkhaeriji was not insured to drive it.

Prosecutor Bill McVicar explained: "The Crown accepts that he was momentarily distracted by talking within the vehicle and this led to him straying onto the opposing carriageway."

'Glancing blow'

Police officers found the driver's sister lying on the road and three others were injured.

Crash investigators concluded Ms Alkhaeriji may have survived had she been wearing a seatbelt.

Murray Macara QC, defending, told the court that Alkhaeriji's father had said he had lost a daughter and did not now want to lose a son as well by seeing him jailed.

He added the crash had been as a result of a "glancing blow" between the vehicles.