Spring Fling switches to autumn edition

Image copyright Spring Fling Image caption The artist and maker open studio event is traditionally held in May

The Spring Fling open studio event has been moved to a new date in the autumn.

Thousands of people usually visit artists and makers across Dumfries and Galloway when it is staged in May.

However, coronavirus restrictions meant it could not go ahead as planned but it has now been rescheduled to take place between 5 and 12 October.

Organisers Upland said steps would be taken to ensure studio visits were safe with the emphasis on attracting visitors from south west Scotland.

Image copyright Spring Fling Image caption Thousands of people usually attend Spring Fling at locations across Dumfries and Galloway

They said the physical event would be "smaller than usual" but with a range of "digital options" to allow people from further afield to take part.

Assistant director Joanna Macaulay said: "Visitors and participants alike all look forward to Spring Fling, so we very much hoped that we could hold an event in 2020.

"Having a combined physical and digital Spring Fling means that all event participants can be involved.

"It also means that people from the region will be able to go along to studios while those from the rest of the country, and the wider world, will have lots of ways to join us online."

Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption The emphasis will be on attracting visitors from south west Scotland this year

Programme details will be announced later and will include virtual tours, exhibitions and online sales.

It is hoped the event can return to its normal format in May next year.