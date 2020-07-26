Image caption The Union Chain Bridge was opened in 1820

A bridge linking Scotland and England has turned 200 years old ahead of a £10m renovation.

The Union Chain Bridge crosses the River Tweed from Fishwick in the Scottish Borders to Horncliffe in Northumberland.

When it opened in 1820, it was the longest wrought iron suspension bridge in the world with a span of 449ft (137m).

It was also the first vehicular bridge of its type in the UK.

The bridge was designed by English Royal Navy officer Capt Samuel Brown.

He patented and produced wrought iron chains after being affected by the loss of Royal Naval ships which had broken free from ropes.

Friends of the Union Chain Bridge and the Institution of Civil Engineers (Ice) Scotland have been marking the crossing's bicentennial.

Image caption The Institution of Civil Engineers said the bridge was an "often-overlooked" part of Scotland's heritage

Robert Hunter, of the friends group, said: "This is truly one of the most historic bridges in the world and a fascinating piece of engineering.

"We had planned a number of celebrations to mark the occasion, but unfortunately they have had to be postponed.

"However, the fact that work is shortly going to begin on the £10m renovation is the best birthday present possible and will ensure generations to come will be able to enjoy the bridge in all its splendour."

Ice Scotland director Hannah Smith described the bridge as an "often-overlooked" part of Scotland's engineering heritage.

She said: "We know it is renowned the world over and it is fantastic that work will shortly commence on its renovation."