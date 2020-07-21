Image copyright Leslie Barrrie Image caption The collision happened on the A708 near Grey Mare's Tail

A 33-year-old East Lothian man who died after his motorbike was involved in a crash in the south of Scotland has been named as Hristo Hristov, from Tranent.

The collision took place at about 15:55 on Sunday, on the A708 between Moffat and Selkirk, near the Grey Mare's Tail.

Mr Hristov was pronounced dead at the scene after his green Kawasaki was in collision with a grey Audi Q2.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the collision were continuing.