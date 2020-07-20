Image copyright Leslie Barrie Image caption The road has been closed while damage to it is assessed

A 33-year-old man has died after his motorbike was involved in a crash in the south of Scotland.

The collision took place at about 15:55 on Sunday, on the A708 between Moffat and Selkirk, near the Grey Mare's Tail.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The road has been closed to allow an assessment of damage to it following the collision.

Police have issued an appeal to anyone who saw the crash, or with information about it, to contact them.

The motorbike was a green Kawasaki and it collided with a grey Audi Q2.

Sgt William Broatch said: "Our thoughts go out to the family and friends affected by this incident.

"We are continuing to carry out a thorough investigation into this crash and we are looking for assistance from the public to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this.

"I would ask that if you were in the area at the time and have any information that could assist us then please get in contact."

He added: "If there is anyone who has possible dashcam footage of the incident I would urge you to get in touch with officers."