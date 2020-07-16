Biker admits causing death of 23-year-old passenger

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash took place at the Tweedbank Roundabout

A motorcyclist has admitted causing the death of his 23-year-old pillion passenger by careless driving.

Bronte Hutchison, from Jedburgh, was a passenger on a black Kawasaki which crashed on the A6091 Melrose Bypass at the Tweedbank Roundabout in August, 2018.

Biker Bret Simpson, 28, pled guilty to causing her death by careless driving.

But the plea was not accepted by prosecutors who allege the death was caused by his dangerous driving.

Mr Simpson entered a not guilty plea to this more serious charge and the case will now go to trial.

It is alleged that Mr Simpson rode his motorbike at excessive speed before losing control of it and allowed Ms Hutchison to ride pillion while she was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that she was thrown from the bike, struck her head on the kerb and died at the scene.

Judge Lord Mulholland continued the case for a preliminary hearing on 24 September.