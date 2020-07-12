Image caption Kirsty Wark is among those joining the online book festival events

The Borders Book Festival has started an online edition to replace the event cancelled in Melrose earlier this year.

Talks will be held on Sundays throughout July, August and September and can be watched free on their website.

Festival director Alistair Moffat said they had tried to bring some of their "unique festival magic to the virtual stage".

Among those taking part are Kirsty Wark, Rory Bremner and Chris Brookmyre.

Image copyright Alex Hewitt Image caption The festival hopes to return to its more traditional format next year

The Borders Book Festival - usually held in June in Melrose - was one of many events cancelled due to coronavirus.

It would normally have seen the award of the Walter Scott Prize for historical fiction which went to Christine Dwyer Hickey this year.

Online events are planned on Sundays over the next three months with a range of "headline hitters and festival favourites".

Image caption Chris Brookmyre will join fellow crime writer Mark Billingham for the event

Highlights for July include journalist and broadcaster Kirsty Wark in conversation with former Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman.

Crime writers Mark Billingham and Chris Brookmyre are also taking part as is comedian and impressionist Rory Bremner.

The full programme for the month is available on the Borders Book Festival website.

The event hopes to return to its traditional home - Harmony Garden in Melrose - from 17 June to 20 June next year.