Walker airlifted to hospital after Criffel hilltop rescue
- 9 July 2020
A walker had to be airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulties near the summit of a hill in southern Scotland.
The incident happened at about 14:00 on Wednesday on Criffel near Dumfries.
Moffat Mountain Rescue Team were called out by police to assist the Scottish Ambulance Service with the operation.
The woman had suffered a suspected broken ankle and was airlifted from the hill. Her husband was escorted down the hill by the rescue team.