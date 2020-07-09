Image copyright MOffat Mountain Rescue Team Image caption The incident happened at about 14:00 on Wednesday

A walker had to be airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulties near the summit of a hill in southern Scotland.

The incident happened at about 14:00 on Wednesday on Criffel near Dumfries.

Moffat Mountain Rescue Team were called out by police to assist the Scottish Ambulance Service with the operation.

The woman had suffered a suspected broken ankle and was airlifted from the hill. Her husband was escorted down the hill by the rescue team.

