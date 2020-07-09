South Scotland

Walker airlifted to hospital after Criffel hilltop rescue

  • 9 July 2020
Helicopter Image copyright MOffat Mountain Rescue Team
Image caption The incident happened at about 14:00 on Wednesday

A walker had to be airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulties near the summit of a hill in southern Scotland.

The incident happened at about 14:00 on Wednesday on Criffel near Dumfries.

Moffat Mountain Rescue Team were called out by police to assist the Scottish Ambulance Service with the operation.

The woman had suffered a suspected broken ankle and was airlifted from the hill. Her husband was escorted down the hill by the rescue team.

Image copyright MOffat Mountain Rescue Team
Image caption The woman had got into difficulties near the top of Criffel
Image copyright MOffat Mountain Rescue Team
Image caption She was airlifted to hospital and her husband escorted safely off the hill

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites