Image copyright Ian Anderson Image caption Gary Harrison was the driver of the only vehicle involved in the crash

Police have identified a man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the A74(M) motorway near Eaglesfield in Dumfries and Galloway.

Gary Harrison, 32, from the Preston area, was the driver of a silver Renault Clio involved in the accident at about 04:00 on Monday.

Nobody else was travelling in the car when the crash - which closed the road northbound for seven hours - occurred.

Police Scotland said its thoughts were with Mr Harrison's family and friends.

Sgt Leigh McCulloch said: "We are continuing with inquiries to establish the circumstances which led to this crash and would urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward.

"In particular, we would be keen to speak to anyone who was on the road early yesterday morning and may have dashcam footage."