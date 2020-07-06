Motorway closed near Kirkpatrick Fleming following serious crash
- 6 July 2020
The northbound A74(M) motorway has been shut in Dumfries and Galloway following a serious crash in the early hours of the morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene near Kirkpatrick Fleming shortly after 04:00.
Fire crews from Annan, Gretna and Longtown were sent to the scene along with police and ambulance staff.
Diversions have been put in place and the route was expected to remain closed for some time.