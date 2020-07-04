Wounded cat may have been shot, say police

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption A small number of metal fragments were removed from the cat's body

A cat found wounded in the Scottish Borders may have been shot, police have said.

Vets removed metal fragments from the pet's body after she was found injured in the Crookston area, south of Peebles, at about 05:20 on Thursday.

The two-year-old animal, known as Neve, was said to have been "fit and well" at 22:00 the previous day.

Police believe her wounds may have been caused by a shotgun or similar firearm and have appealed for information.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Neve may face long-term health issues, police said

PC Barry Taylor said: "This incident has not only caused significant injuries to a family pet but also a great deal of distress and upset to her owner.

"Neve is fortunately well enough to be allowed to return home but she may face longer term issues due to the nature of her injuries."