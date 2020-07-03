Image caption Gretna is one of the areas involved in the cross-border cluster

Contact tracing could be at an end in a cross-border coronavirus cluster in southern Scotland and northern England.

NHS Scotland clinical director Prof Jason Leitch said there were 11 cases in total - which represents an increase of one in the past 24 hours.

He said they could never be "absolutely sure" but at this point they believed all contacts had been traced.

In total he said 23 people had been identified and offered testing and told to self-isolate.

Guidance not to travel more than five miles for leisure purposes is being kept in place around the cluster.

Residents of Annan, Gretna, Dumfries, Lockerbie, Langholm and Canonbie will see the restriction remain.

"The public health leads and the public have done a fantastic job in controlling this outbreak," said Prof Leitch.

He said testing was complete at the Alpha Solway factory in Annan which makes PPE and was ongoing at Young's Seafood in the town with results awaited.

"There is no suggestion that these outbreaks either began in these institutions or have spread in these institutions - there is just a contact connection," he said.

He added that the outbreak underlined how careful people had to be.

"Controlling this virus is hard, it is not easy," he said.

"I don't want to blame any single individual but outbreaks are often because the virus has been given opportunity," he said.

"Well this is what happens if you allow the virus to jump and it goes from household to household very easily."