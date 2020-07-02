Image caption The cluster of cases has been confirmed in the Annan and Gretna area

Scotland's national clinical director has said a cluster of cross-border coronavirus cases is "important but not unexpected".

NHS Dumfries and Galloway has confirmed nine new cases in the Gretna and Annan areas since Monday.

Prof Jason Leitch told BBC Scotland the Scottish government had not been "taken aback" by the news.

He said outbreak management had been put in place to deal with exactly this kind of incident.

The cluster across southern Scotland and north west England was confirmed on Wednesday.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway said everyone involved was self-isolating and work was taking place to identify any recent contacts.

Image caption Health officials on both sides of the border have been involved in incident management meetings

Prof Leitch told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme he had been involved with an incident management team meeting involving health authorities on both sides of the border to discuss the "complex but small cluster".

"The public health test and protect system spotted a cluster because Dumfries and Galloway hadn't had any cases for a number of weeks," he said.

He said numbers remained at the level that had been confirmed on Wednesday.

"This is the first one of its kind and therefore it feels a little bit dramatic compared to what we are expecting going forward," he said.

"This will be not common but it will happen as we come out of the pandemic. This just feels very important because it is first."

Image caption The clinical director stressed that the outbreak was "numerically limited"

He said the cases went "slightly beyond" one household but they were not at the stage that they were worried about community transmission.

"We don't think that the virus is suddenly exposed and out in the wild but we want to reach the end of the chains of transmission," he said.

"It is not a national outbreak, it is not 300 national outbreaks, it is geographically limited and it is numerically limited.

"It is important but it is not unexpected.

"We haven't been taken aback by the fact there is an outbreak, we have set in place outbreak management exactly as you would expect us to do."

He said the nine individuals involved did not all work in the same place.

"We think we can reach the viral transmission end but we don't know that for sure," he said.

However, he stressed that the process would take time.