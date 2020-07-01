Image copyright Getty Images

A cross-border "cluster" of coronavirus cases has been identified across south west Scotland and north west England.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway confirmed nine new cases of Covid-19 in the Gretna and Annan areas since Monday.

It said everyone was self-isolating and work was taking place to identify any recent contacts.

National clinical director Prof Jason Leitch described it as a "complex but small cluster".

He stressed that the last positive cases in the Dumfries and Galloway health board area had come on 22 June.

"This is a complex but small cluster captured in different testing areas; in a hospital testing site, in a mobile testing unit and in a drive-through testing unit," he added.

Incident team

He said the number of cases was in "single figures" and stretched across the Scotland-England border.

"That adds a complexity because some of the testing will have been done in England and some of the testing will have been done in Scotland," he said.

A cross-border incident management team has been put together with Health Protection Scotland and Public Health England.

Prof Leitch added that contact tracing had "already begun".

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.